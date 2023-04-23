Trump's refusal to attend E. Jean Carroll trial will blow up in his face: legal analyst

Donald Trump's decision to stay away from the E. Jean Carroll trial this week where a jury will decide if he sexually assaulted her in a department store between the fall of 1995 and spring of 1996 could be a major tactical error according to one former prosecutor.

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade explained that a Trump no-show would not play well with New York City jurors who are already not pre-disposed to like him.

As the two noted, Trump through his lawyers has begged off from appearing, claiming he didn't want to cause problems by returning to New York City.

"If I were a lawyer for Donald Trump, God forbid, I would certainly advise him to be there," McQuade offered. "I think it's a bad look for a jury who is wondering what - where is he? Is there something more important than being here?"

"It is certainly at his peril to not show up," she added. "But I suppose politically he can say this isn't worth my time, this is frivolous, this is an insignificant matter and I'm focused on more important things as I campaign for the presidency. I suppose that's part of it."

Watch below or at the link: