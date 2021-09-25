Fox News calls Arizona for Joe Biden again -- right as Trump sends out angry attack on 'fake news'

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly blasted out statements on the Arizona audit after the Cyber Ninjas announced that he had not only lost Maricopa County, but lost by an even larger margin than was announced in November.

Fox News reporter Bret Baier said the audit "confirms that President Biden's win in the county and the state was, in fact, a win."

This, of course, was not the first time the network had called the state for Biden. On election night, Fox News projected that Biden had won Arizona, reportedly resulting in Trump attempting to get them to retract their projection. Trump has also publicly complained about Fox calling the state for Biden.

On Friday, Trump claimed that the audit proved he'd been robbed during the 2020 election, when in reality it did nothing of the sort.

"It is not even believable the dishonesty of the Fake News Media on the Arizona Audit results, which shows incomprehensible Fraud at an Election Changing level, many times more votes than is needed. The Fake News Media refuses to write the facts, thereby being complicit in the Crime of the Century," Trump argued, even though none of the claims were true.

He went on to instruct his supporters to ignore reality before calling for a legally irrelevant response.

"They are so dishonest, but Patriots know the truth! Arizona must immediately decertify their 2020 Presidential Election Results," he wrote.

Unable to post to Twitter following the January 6th insurrection, Trump fired off another statement only four minutes later.

"Massive fraud was found in the Arizona Forensic Audit, sometimes referred to as 'Fraudit.' The numbers are Election Changing!" Trump wrote, bizarrely using the term critics have used to ridicule the Cyber Ninjas.

Another email was sent only eight minutes later.

"I will be discussing the winning results of the Arizona Forensic Audit, which will show 44,000 possibly illegal ballots cast, tomorrow at the Great State of Georgia rally, which will be packed!" he said.

Unlike Trump, Maricopa County is allowed to post on Twitter and debunked many of the conspiracy theories being pushed.