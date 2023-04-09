'A disaster': Dominion has painted Fox into a corner after Rupert Murdoch ruling
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti explained that a recent decision by the judge who will be overseeing Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox has painted the conservative network into a corner.

Speaking with host Ayman Mohyeldin, the legal analyst reacted to the judge saying he was agreeable to forcing Rupert Murdoch to testify if Dominion called him to the stand before noting the case is turning into a "disaster" just waiting to happen to Fox.

"If you are Rupert Murdoch, do you want to be on a witness stand answering questions, trying to explain the inexplicable, defend the indefensible?" Mariotti asked rhetorically.

"I think, of course, this gives an incentive for Fox to pay, to settle — to pony up to Dominion," he continued. "It is a very smart move by Dominion there."

"I have to say, I think that as a practical matter that this is one of the very rare cases where you have a very well put together defamation case in which actual malice is not only achievable, but it really looks like they are — it's like a mini putt. They basically are already a the ball very close to the hole, so to speak."

He later added, "I have to say, this is just an absolute disaster for Fox."

