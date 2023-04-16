'No insanity defense in defamation law': Expert says Maria Bartiromo's denial won't get Fox News 'off the hook'

First Amendment lawyer Lee Levine told CBS that Fox News host Maria Bartiromo is in trouble because she can't use an "insanity defense" after Fox News was sued for defamation.

CBS broadcast Levine's remarks during an extensive report on Dominion Voting Systems' defamation case against Fox News. The lawsuit claims Fox News defamed the voting machine company by repeatedly broadcasting claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Levine said that Dominion had the "strongest case" he had ever seen "in terms of evidence."

"I have never seen a case involving a public figure where the evidence of actual malice that they will have to put before a jury is stronger," the attorney said.

One Fox News host, Maria Bartiromo, said she still doesn't know what happened in the 2020 presidential election. But Levine said that would not get her off the hook.

"The very likely answer to that is no, that does not get her off the hook as one of my former partners has been quoted as saying there's no insanity defense in defamation law," he explained.

Former Fox News employee Chris Stirewalt told CBS, "Dominion has already won a lot."

"I think what they've already won is getting this basic admission that the news has to be the news," he remarked.

Watch the report from CBS at this link.