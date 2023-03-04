Fox News' Dominion lawsuit defense has a glaring 'Achilles heel': legal expert

On MSNBC early Saturday morning, Former Democratic Senator Doug Jones (AL), who formerly served as a U.S. Attorney, stated that Fox News appears to have a losing case as it attempts to stave off a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

Speaking with "The Saturday Show" host Jonathan Capehart, the former senator claimed that it appears that Fox executives want to shift blame to their employees for spreading disinformation and attacks on Doniminion related to the 2020 presidential election, but internal Fox texts and emails will make that all but impossible.

"I'm just wondering, do those text messages prove defamation? Because the bar is high, isn't it?" host Capehart asked.

"The bar is very high you have to prove actual malice," Jones agreed. "I think it's tough, it is still. It'll depend a lot on how this develops."

"We've only seen a snippet of evidence that they have but it certainly goes a long way," he elaborated. "I think one of the things that people always have to remember. And I hear so much, Rupert Murdoch and others saying, 'That was just their opinion, that was just our broadcaster saying this.' No. they were saying it -- it is Fox Fews that was broadcasting it to the public and that's where I think the real Achilles heel is for the company."

"They were the ones who are broadcasting it to the public. Not Sean Hannity, not Tucker Carlson, not any of the others," he remarked. "It was the company and they were looking at their bottom line. I would not be surprised if they get hit pretty hard."

Watch below or at the link: