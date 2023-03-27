Fired Fox News producer alleges 'intimidating' pressure to deliver 'fraudulent' testimony
Traffic on Sixth Avenue passes by advertisements featuring Fox News personalities, including Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity, adorn the front of the News Corporation building, March 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, who was fired by the network last week after she filed an explosive lawsuit against it, has offering new details about Fox News lawyers' efforts to coach her testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit.

NBC News reports that Grossberg's latest legal filing alleges she was subjected to "coercive and intimidating" pressure to deliver testimony that would be beneficial to the network in its legal fight against Dominion.

Among other things, Grossberg says that lawyers drafted her opening statement and wouldn't even let her review it before submitting it to the record, even though she requested to see it on six separate occasions.

She also alleges that Fox News' lawyers pressured her to repeatedly say she did not recall certain facts that she actually could recall, thus "fraudulently inducing her to deny facts she knew to exist."

“I felt that I had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the ‘star witness’ for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News and would be subjected to worse terms and conditions of employment than male employees as I understood it," she said.

A Fox News spokesperson denied Grossberg's claims and defended the network's decision to fire her.

"Like most organizations, Fox News Media’s attorneys engage in privileged communications with our employees as necessary to provide legal advice," they said. "Last week, our attorneys advised Ms. Grossberg that, while she was free to file whatever legal claims she wished, she was in possession of our privileged information and was not authorized to disclose it publicly. We were clear that if she violated our instructions, Fox would take appropriate action including termination. Ms. Grossberg ignored these communications and chose to file her complaint without taking any steps to protect those portions containing Fox’s privileged information. We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against Ms. Grossberg’s unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees."

