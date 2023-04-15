Fox News apologizes to judge who slammed them for potential legal 'misrepresentations'

Fox News has issued a formal apology to Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who last week appointed a special master to investigate if the network's lawyers had withheld crucial evidence from lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems.

CNN reports that Fox's lawyers took responsibility for any "misunderstanding" about owner Rupert Murdoch’s official role at the network, as they had previously claimed that Murdoch had no official role before acknowledging last week that he is actually an executive officer at the network.

"We understand the Court’s concerns, apologize, and are committed to clear and full communication with the Court moving forward,” the letter states. "We should have provided to the Court a complete and prompt response to the Court’s questions concerning the identities of all of Fox News’ officers. We apologize and never intended to avoid responding to a question from the Court."

Lawyers representing Dromion have argued that the obfuscation of Murdoch's role at the network may have prevented them from getting relevant internal messages related to him as part of the discovery process.

READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene stuns experts with scientifically illiterate rant on climate change

Davis last week fumed at Fox's attorneys and warned them of severe consequences if they were found to have deliberately withheld evidence.

"I am very concerned... that there have been misrepresentations to the court," Davis said. "This is very serious."

The trial in Dominion's $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News is due to begin next week.