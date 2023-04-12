Fired Fox producer: Network has secret tapes of Rudy Giuliani

Abby Grossberg, the former Tucker Carlson producer who was fired by Fox News, is alleging the network has secret tapes of Rudy Giuliani admitting that there is no proof of the 2020 presidential election being stolen, reported The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

"Grossberg, who is suing the conservative network for harassment and a toxic work environment, claims that the behind-the-scenes conversations with Giuliani, former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and Trump campaign officials featured them admitting they had no evidence to support their Dominion election fraud lies," reported Justin Baragona. "Additionally, she says an adviser of former President Donald Trump pointed out the importance of January 6 weeks before the Capitol attacks, noting that the adviser said there were 'no issues' with voting machines and January 6 was now the 'backstop' for determining the election."

"Once a senior booking producer for pro-Trump Fox News host Maria Bartiromo before moving to Carlson’s show, Grossberg filed two lawsuits against Fox News last month alleging ... that the network sought to make her and Bartiromo scapegoats in the bombshell lawsuit, all while deflecting blame from Fox executives," the report continued.

Fox News said in a statement to Raw Story, “Fox has complied with its discovery obligations in the Dominion case.”

One of the core claims in Grossberg's suit is that Fox lawyers tried to advise her to mislead investigators in a Dominion deposition, withholding information by saying she didn't recall things she in fact did.

She has also claimed that the culture behind the scenes at Fox News is flagrantly misogynistic and anti-Semitic, with Carlson's staff making jokes about Jews openly and some employees asking each other if they'd prefer to have sex with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon.

Fox News initially tried to quash Grossberg's allegations, alleging they violated attorney-client privilege, but later backed off this stance.

