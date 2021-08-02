Fox Business's Larry Kudlow 'repeatedly made racist and sexist remarks during staff meetings': lawsuit

Fox News is once again embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

The NY Daily News reported Monday that a new lawsuit is alleging that Fox Business host Larry Kudlow "repeatedly made racist and sexist remarks during staff meetings and even blocked an on-air appearance by a Florida congressman because he is Black."

Kudlow served as an economic advisor in Donald Trump's administration.

The lawsuit was filed by a producer named John Fawcett, who "also alleged that Fox News contributor Andrew Napolitano sexually harassed him in an elevator in 2019, with network execs ignoring complaints. Napolitano, a former New Jersey judge, harassed other men at the network, according to Fawcett's lawsuit."

The lawsuit claims Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott has failed to stop discrimination at the network, call her "zero-tolerance" policy a "fraud."

"Sexual harassment, sex discrimination and racial discrimination are still tolerated at Fox," the lawsuit alleges. "And Ms. Scott and her executive team will bend over backwards to protect such behavior so long as it is perpetrated by senior management or prominent on-air personalities."

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Fox News reportedly settled five sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly for a total of about $13 million and and reportedly paid out $32 million for a lawsuit alleging "a pattern of sexual harassment and a non-consensual sexual relationship."

In 2017, Fox News ousted Eric Bolling following a sexual harassment probe.