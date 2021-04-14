'It's a nightmare': GOP operative laments difficulty in demonizing 'affable white man' Biden
A Republican consultant admitted this week that the GOP is having a harder time getting its base in a frothing rage against President Joe Biden in the same way it did against former President Barack Obama.

In an interview with The Independent's Andrew Feinberg, a Republican campaign operative confided that it's been "a nightmare" trying to gin up anger against Biden.

Part of the problem is that Biden is intentionally limiting his public exposure and is sticking to a close script whenever he does decide to speak publicly.

This has mostly deprived Fox News and right-wing talk radio of soundbites that can be used to inflame listeners' sense of grievance.

“You'll never get anyone to admit this on the record, but it's really f*cking hard to drive down the negatives of an affable, gentlemanly white man who says nice, positive things most of the time," he said.

The GOP's best play so far, writes Feinberg, has been to claim Biden has dementia and is being manipulated behind the scenes by Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).