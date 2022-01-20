Biden scoffs at Fox News reporter after she asks 'stupid question' about Russia
Vice President Joe Biden (AFP Photo/Jason Davis)

On Thursday, as President Joe Biden was leaving a press event, Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich appeared to ask him why he wasn't preemptively attacking Russia in the standoff over Ukraine.

"Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?" she asked.

According to CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Biden muttered "what a stupid question," in response, barely audibly but captured by audio engineers in the room.

READ MORE: 'I was disgusted!' Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over a Tom Hanks ad for Joe Biden

Russia, which already occupied and declared annexation of Crimea in 2014, has moved rapidly toward an invasion further into Ukraine in recent months, reportedly preparing a false-flag operation to justify the move. The aggression has prompted the United States and NATO allies to threaten retaliation, both in the form of economic containment and military support for Ukraine.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Cannot imagine that's legal': CNN's Jake Tapper stunned by new revelations of Trump election schemes

'Cannot imagine that's legal': CNN's Jake Tapper stunned by new revelations www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video