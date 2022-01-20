'I was disgusted!' Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over a Tom Hanks ad for Joe Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears very unhappy that actor Tom Hanks cut an ad on behalf of President Joe Biden.

In the ad, Hanks touts progress the Biden administration has made in vaccinating Americans and leading an economic recovery that has created millions of jobs.

“We are strong," Hanks says in the ad. "We are courageous. We are resilient. We are America, land of the brave.”

Greene, however, could not stomach this message of hope and resilience.

"I was absolutely disgusted with Tom Hanks!" she fumed on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Thursday. "All I could think about was, 'Well this is definitely a Hollywood movie.' I mean, honestly, 'Be brave?!' And all of these statistics he's quoting... everything he was saying is a lie!"

Greene then ranted about "out of control" inflation and she asked Hanks if he'd been to the grocery store lately.

"We have problems all over the country -- kids are wearing masks every single day!" she ranted.

Watch the video below.





