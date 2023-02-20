'Not true': Fox News' Trey Gowdy delivers swift fact check to 'failed candidate' Kari Lake

Former congressman and current Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Sunday called out former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her false claims that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had been endorsed by George Soros.

Last week, Lake posted a tweet featuring a piece of false claim made by the right-wing Gateway Pundit website about Soros giving DeSantis his endorsement even though Soros is a staunch liberal and DeSantis is a hardcore conservative.

In reality, Soros had provided an analysis of the prospective 2024 primary in which he said that DeSantis would likely be the more formidable candidate compared to Trump, which is not the same as an actual endorsement.

In analyzing Lake's false claim, Gowdy pulled no punches.

"This attack was from a failed Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona," Gowdy said, referring to Lake. "Three months ago, she thought that Ron DeSantis was the best thing since sliced bread. Now she wants you to think that Gov. DeSantis was endorsed by George Soros. Of course, that's not true -- but why let the truth get in the way?"

Gowdy's decision to label Lake as a "failed candidate" is likely to draw her wrath, as she has still not conceded her race and is insisting that she will become Arizona's governor even though Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs was sworn in last month.

Watch the video below or at this link.





