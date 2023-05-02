Judge may release full texts exposing Tucker Carlson: legal analyst

A group of media outlets are continuing the lawsuit to obtain the full discovery exhibits in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News and Fox Corp. Over the past week, more information has been revealed about comments former host Tucker Carlson made. But in the documents themselves, there were many redactions.

According to a recent report, the comments were so bad Fox felt they were "unsurvivable."

Dominion lawyer Davida Brook outlined some things they hoped to discuss in the trial, but she left out the details that many reporters are hungry for.



MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked what she called the "$787.5 million question," a play off of the gameshow and the settlement Fox agreed to with Dominion. Speaking to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, she asked if those redactions would expose what Carlson did that was so bad and whether it's within the public's interest to know.

"I think The New York Times and the public's interest in having this material unredacted and disclosed publicly would involve, if the judge used any of this information that he was privy to, what's behind those black bar redactions, in resolving all of the pretrial issues he had to resolve. I think then those matters have to be disclosed publicly because it really bears on the quality and the performance of the judge in his rulings up until the day of trial when it's settled."

He went on to also cite the First Amendment piece of the trial and the "public's right to know" is also on the side of the media outlets fighting the case.

"I don't think we can let this go without commenting on the hypocrisy of Fox 'News.' I'm going to go with the air quotes — a 'news organization' fighting against the First Amendment, freedom of the press and public's right to know," Kirschner continued. "I do think where Fox's interest would be strongest at its zenith is if there was really proprietary business information somehow behind the redactions. I find that unlikely, but, you know, it is a little bit of a gray area when it comes to a case having settled, not going to trial."

He explained that in criminal cases, there would be a request to seal some things for witness protection and security matters, but once the trial is over, everything was then unsealed. So, it doesn't matter to the case now that Dominion has settled with Fox.

