'Gone woke': New Lincoln Project video skewers 'trusted' Fox News

The Lincoln Project released a new video on Wednesday that skewers Fox News with sarcasm.

The video, titled "Trusted," is a mock public service announcement takes the conservative network to task over its decision to part ways with far-right host Tucker Carlson, claiming it indicates the network has “gone woke.”

“You trusted Tucker, you trusted Fox, and now, Rupert Murdoch has canceled Tucker and his purging conservatives,” the narrator says.

“This hurts the MAGA movement. It hurts Donald Trump. It hurts you.”

And in the aftermath of Carlson’s dismissal, the video claims it won’t be that easy for right-wing viewers to find misinformation.

“Where are you going to go for real reporting now?” the narrator says sardonically.

“Real news about wokeism, antifa, drag queen dangers, COVID treatments, our important fresh analysis, news on George Soros and the dangers of white replacement."

“Fair and balanced? Not anymore.”

The video suggests that “Rinos” may now have influence inside the Murdoch Empire.

“Maybe they've given in to Washington ‘Rinos,’ maybe Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell got to Rupert,” the narrator says.

“Maybe it was Ron DeSantis. All of them hate Trump with a burning passion.

“But now, Tucker's gone.”

The video concludes with a call for the MAGA movement to ditch Fox News.

“Why are Republican candidates still kissing Rupert Murdoch’s ring and giving him millions of dollars for ad space.

“It's time to say we're done with Fox News. Fox has gone woke. Now they need to go broke.”

Watch the video below or click here.