Fox News pretends Matt Gaetz doesn't exist after disastrous Tucker Carlson interview
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is getting the cold shoulder from Fox News after he dragged Tucker Carlson into his sex trafficking scandal during a Tuesday evening interview.

On Thursday morning, Fox News put out a statement denying reports from Gaetz that the conservative cable news network had interest in hiring him.

"No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," the network said.

"Matt Gaetz hasn't been mentioned on Fox News since Wednesday morning," Vox reporter Aaron Rupar noted on Twitter.

Later in the evening, Rupar noted that Sean Hannity did not ask Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) or House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about the Florida Republican's scandals.

Watch the Tucker Carlson interview: