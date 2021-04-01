Fox News instantly shoots down Matt Gaetz: ‘No interest in hiring him’
www.rawstory.com

Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) seems to be eyeing the exits from his congressional career, and he's telling The Daily Beast that he's been in talks with multiple conservative news networks about a potential TV gig.

"There is not a single conservative television station I haven't had a passing conversation with about life after Congress," Gaetz tells the publication. "I have neither received nor solicited offers from any of them. But yes, I've talked to either executives, producers or hosts at Newsmax, OAN, Fox, Fox Business, Real America's Voice and probably others."

However, Fox News was quick to shoot down any speculation that it might soon hire Gaetz as a contributor.

"No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," the network said.

Gaetz has been on the defensive this week after the New York Times reported that he's being investigated by the FBI over his purported relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and is claiming that he's the victim of a extortion scheme.