Chobani CEO blasted for partnering with Ivanka Trump: 'Looks like I'll be eating another yogurt'

Chobani yogurt CEO Hamdi Ulukaya's pro-immigration stance made him the target of racist attacks and death threats from supporters of former president Donald Trump in 2016.
Five years later, Ulukaya has come under fire — and is facing calls for a boycott of his company's products — after participating in a food drive last week with Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter who served as a White House adviser.
After Ivanka Trump posted "stylized photos" from the food drive on social media, she was accused of trying to rehab her image by "pretending to be a good person."
On Thursday, the San Jose Mercury News reported that the fallout has since engulfed Ulukaya.
According to the newspaper, critics "wonder how Ulukaya knows Ivanka Trump or why he’d publicly associate with her, given his own sterling reputation as a socially responsible business leader and humanitarian who advocates that business leaders be ethical, accountable and care about their communities."
"Moreover, the self-made billionaire is a Turkish immigrant whose company has proudly employed resettled refugees from Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, and other countries to work in its factories in upstate New York and Idaho," the newspaper reported. "Mobilized by the anti-immigration rhetoric that propelled Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, calls to '#BoycottChobani' erupted on right-leaning Twitter and Facebook accounts. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones falsely accused Chobani of 'importing migrant rapists,' while Breitbart, co-founded by Trump’s White House counselor Steve Bannon, suggested that the company was fueling a 'Muslim refugee crisis.'"
Ulukaya even filed a lawsuit over the defamatory attacks and went on to speak out publicly against Trump's Muslim travel ban.
"More than five years later, some Chobani customers said on social media that they might stop buying the company’s yogurt, creamers and other products because of Ulukaya’s apparent collaboration with Ivanka Trump. To them, such a partnership runs counter to all Ulukaya stands for," the Mercury News reported. "Media representatives for Chobani did not respond to questions about whether Ulukaya and Ivanka Trump are friends, how they know each other and whether they are indeed collaborating on any projects, including on programs to distribute food to needy families."
The newspaper noted that the controversy is being fueled in part by new developments this week.
On Tuesday, the New York attorney general's office implicated Ivanka Trump in allegedly fraudulent activity by her father's company. And on Thursday, the House Select Committee investigating the Captiol insurrection sent a letter to Ivanka Trump requesting her cooperation.
WTF Chobani?!! You didn\u2019t need to partner with scum to do a good deed. Ugh https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/ivanka-trump-and-chobani-founder-launch-food-drives-in-ny/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons\u00a0\u2026— S.P. (I got the shot! x3) \u270c\ud83c\udffc (@S.P. (I got the shot! x3) \u270c\ud83c\udffc) 1642550218
You can't post about MLK the day after you throw down with the daughter of an avowed racist. You just can't. #ivankapatriots— GREG MAROTTA (@GREG MAROTTA) 1642469257
How does this message synch with teaming up with a senior member of an openly racist and Islamophobic administration (looking to launder her image)?— Margie Gunderson (@Margie Gunderson) 1642615641
Never, ever again will our family buy any of your products. Allowing these corrupt people to exploit your reputable brand for personal gain is unconscionable https://t.co/u01QWsyhZK
— Lula Rodriguez (@Lananalula) January 19, 2022
But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.— Matthew 6:3
P.S. @Chobani CEO is part of rehabbing her image. Looks like I’ll be eating another yogurt brand. The grifter stench will never wear off Ivanka & her treasonous complicity. https://t.co/glKR75Fy1W
— Molly Cantrell-Kraig 💉💉💉😷 (@mckra1g) January 19, 2022
https://t.co/O5eXGLKWKx
Is this a joke?
Did @Chobani just align themselves w/ one of the most despicable names since (Benedict)Arnold.
With someone that wasn’t just a bystander in the destructive force that has divided our country. That literally called insurrectionists patriots
— Wilber Basquiat’s ghost🇺🇸 (@GhostWilber) January 18, 2022
Ironic since Chobani was founded by an immigrant who hires refugees and immigrants to get them started, while Ivanka hates immigrants, refugees, and poor people. But does she ever love a photo opp.— JO (@JO) 1642465392