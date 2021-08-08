'DELETED': Trump spokesperson snarls at Fox News for 'censoring' the ex-president's latest interview

On Tuesday Federal Judge N. Reid Neureiter moved to sanction the lawyers over a lawsuit they filed in December that claimed Trump was denied the presidency due to voter fraud -- without providing any evidence of a crime.

According to the two lawyers, "In this particular matter, the two attorneys filed the lawsuit on behalf of all registered voters in the United States, falsely claiming that officials in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin had engaged in a 'vast conspiracy' with tech companies to interfere with the election. The plaintiffs asked a federal court in Colorado to declare the actions of multiple state legislatures, municipalities and state courts in the conduct of the 2020 election" as 'legal nullities,' and sought a total of $160 billion in damages. The court, like so many others around the country dealing with similar cases, dismissed the suit on numerous grounds and rejected these bizarre claims of election fraud."

With that out of the way, Eisen and Lydgate maintained that means the the courts are still functioning properly when the rest of the government is still dealing with lawmakers spouting conspiracy theories as fast as they appear.

"Here's why this case is so important: it reminds us that democracy is not defenseless. The body politic has an immune system, and it is the rule of law. The legal system will fight back against baseless claims of election fraud, and our democracy will not be undermined without a serious fight," they wrote. "The decision matters not just for the two attorneys in Colorado, who will hopefully think twice before filing another suit without independently investigating the facts. It is also sends an important message to other attorneys and their clients, along with the public at-large. As the court explained, 'Sanctions are required to deter the filing of frivolous, politically motivated lawsuits such as this in the future.'"

The two legal experts added, "Trump should be concerned about the sanctions in Colorado because it is a reminder that the legal system has its eye on him -- and others who have baselessly spread his election lies. He's also personally at risk of civil liability in a series of federal lawsuits against him and others, as the organization we help lead, the States United Democracy Center, explained in a recent amicus brief in those cases."

