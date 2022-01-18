Fox's Geraldo Rivera attacks 'low-brow' Rand Paul: He's turned the Senate into a 'Bazaar for Bozos'

On Tuesday, Fox News' Geraldo Rivera took to Twitter to bash Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) over their recent antics during Senate hearings, accusing them of degrading the chamber with their behavior.

"Senate used to be "the world's most deliberative body," wrote Rivera. "Lately, it's been a Bazaar for Bozos. The low-brow, rudeness displayed by senators like Paul and Marshall has remade the Upper Chamber into a Jerry Springer Show."

Paul and Marshall attracted national attention for their attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci during a hearing, in which Paul baselessly accused him "scheming to quash dissenting views from top scientists," and Marshall demanded to see his financial disclosures without apparently realizing they are public record. Ultimately, the whole exchange aggravated Fauci so much he was caught on hot mic muttering, "what a moron!"