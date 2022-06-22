Trump showed he'd 'go to any length to destroy our democracy': former GOP lawmaker
Former Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) on Wednesday delivered an excoriating assessment of former President Donald Trump's actions in the wake of his loss in his 2020 election.

During a panel discussion, Rooney was asked about revelations that Trump campaign officials created phony electors that would be used to overturn the certified results in states he lost to President Joe Biden.

"That tells me that they would go to any length to destroy our American institution of democracy," Rooney said. "This reminds me so much of Chavez in Venezuela when 80 percent of his precincts reported exactly the same vote. I mean, that's not what our country is all about. It's about respecting the elections and process win, lose or draw."

Rooney was also asked about Sen. Ron Johnson's involvement in the fake electors scheme, and he said that he wasn't convinced by his denial of having knowledge of the plot.

"Part of the problem with the people who serve in those jobs is they throw the staff under the bus to protect themselves," he said. "I think it's absurd that he denied that he knew about it and sent the poor staffer to take that over to Pence's office."

