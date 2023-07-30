GOP strategist Frank Luntz confronts election denier: 'You're unwilling to see the evidence'

Republican strategist Frank Luntz disagreed with a GOP voter who believed the 2020 election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

During the Sunday edition of C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, Luntz changed roles and began asking questions of a Republican caller.

"Why do you think Donald Trump won?" Luntz wondered.

The caller urged Luntz to acknowledge "the interference by Facebook in the election with [the] Hunter Biden laptop."

"You have a point of view. And that's the problem," Luntz shot back, "is that you're unwilling to see the evidence. You're unwilling to examine the facts. I've looked at this. I've gone and studied this."

Luntz pointed to professional websites spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

"Their stuff looks great," he lamented. "It looks professional. It looks like it's factual. It isn't."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.