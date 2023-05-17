Donald Trump
One-time Republican pollster Frank Luntz revealed in an interview with New York Magazine this week that stress related to former President Donald Trump actually put him in the hospital.

As Luntz tells it, he became increasingly alarmed in 2020 about Trump's behavior, but he regularly censored his own thoughts about the former president for fear of receiving backlash on social media.

In early 2020, Luntz began to feel a tingling in his arm that slowly crept up to his face, which prompted him to check himself into a hospital.

Doctors told him that he had suffered a stroke and had dangerously high blood pressure of 197 over 122.

Luntz acknowledges that his own poor eating and exercising habits contributed to this outcome, but he says that Trump's presidency pushed the situation into truly dire territory.

"I had a stroke because of Trump,” Luntz told New York Magazine. “I didn’t have the guts to speak out enough about him, and it drove me crazy. Every time I spoke out, I felt the backlash, I felt it on social media, I felt it a little bit with my clients, I felt it with my friends here.”

