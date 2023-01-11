Florida man violently arrested after months-long harassment campaign against gay neighbors

A Florida man was violently arrested after he was accused of stalking and harassing a gay couple who live next door.

Frank Norviel, of Leesburg, allegedly harassed the couple for several months by standing along the fence separating their property or riding his bicycle past their home, shouting slurs, shining lights and making homophobic remarks, reported WKMG-TV.

“It’s not Adam and Steve,” Norviel allegedly screamed while squeaking a rubber chicken in one incident from September.

The 57-year-old Norviel also told one of the couple's children that he would kill the family's cat and eat it with teriyaki sauce, and when the boy objected he told the child to "shut up" and suggested he perform sex acts on his parents "like they trained you to do," according to police.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump unleashes wild new rant about the 'Twitter files' — alleges an FBI conspiracy to overthrow him

A court granted two temporary injunctions for protections that forbid Norviel from coming within 10 feet of the couple's vehicles, but he violated those terms by the following morning when police viewed security footage showing him hoisting a pair of dirty underwear over the couple's driveway with a bamboo pole and placing a white cross on top of their fence.

A Lake County deputy saw lights and heard noises coming from Norviel's backyard Tuesday night and went onto the property to investigate, and the man came out of his home screaming and accusing law enforcement of trespassing

The deputy grabbed one of Norviel's arms to keep him from barricading himself inside the home, but he tried to push away and knocked both of them to the ground, authorities said.

After calling for assistance, the deputy was able to place one handcuff on Norviel's wrist -- which he then swung around and struck the deputy in the arm.

The deputy then used a Taser to subdue Norviel after a warning, authorities said, and was then able to take him into custody.

Norviel was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, three counts of resisting an officer without violence, two counts of violating an injunction of protection and two counts of aggravated stalking with hate crime enhancements, records show.

He remains held without bond before a Feb. 6 court hearing.