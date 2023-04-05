Donald isn't the first Trump to face legal jeopardy

Donald Trump on Tuesday became the first American president to face criminal charges, but he’s not the first Trump to face legal jeopardy.

The former president’s father, Fred Trump, was arrested on two occasions nearly 50 years apart, The Washington Post reports.

Fred Trump was arrested in 1927 while attending a Ku Klux Klan rally that turned violent in 1976 over code violations at his Maryland properties.

He was 21 when he was arrested in 1927 on suspicion of “refusing to disperse from a parade when ordered to do so.”

The Post’s Philip Bump in 2016 reported on the arrest.

“On Memorial Day 1927, brawls erupted in New York led by sympathizers of the Italian fascist movement and the Ku Klux Klan,” Bump reported.

“In the fascist brawl, which took place in the Bronx, two Italian men were killed by anti-fascists. In Queens, 1,000 white-robed Klansmen marched through the Jamaica neighborhood, eventually spurring an all-out brawl in which seven men were arrested. One of those arrested was Fred Trump of 175-24 Devonshire Rd. in Jamaica.”

Fred Trump was 70 in when he was arrested for code violations at his 504-unit Prince George County apartment complex, The Post reported around the time of the arrest in 1976.

Sheriff’s deputies released Fred Trump on $1,000 bond.

“The New York owner of an apartment project in Seat Pleasant was arrested in Prince George’s County yesterday for not complying with five citations for housing code violations filed against the project nine months ago,” The Post’s 1976 report said.

“Fred C. Trump, 70, was taken into custody at Gregory Estates, a 504-unit complex he owns at 6918 George Palmer Highway. Code officials said they surprised Trump with the warrants after he had flown down from New York, ostensibly to discuss the problems concerning his apartment complex.”

Donald Trump is facing a 34-count felony indictment in Manhattan over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, but he’s not the first president to be arrested.

Ulysses S. Grant was arrested in 1872 on suspicion of speeding in his horse and buggy, The New York Times reports. America’s 18th president was driving a two-horse carriage. It was the second time in two days that he was pulled over for speeding, but was just issued a warning the first time.

Grant was never charged.

