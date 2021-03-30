Far-right Freedom Caucus members turning on each other over disruptive tactics: report

In the recent escalation of anti-Asian violence, there are important immediate causes and then more enduring societal ones. In March 2020, I wrote in Raw Story: "The greatest risk factor of disease and death is not being considered, and that is Donald Trump. If he continues in this presidency, he is on course for having three main effects: First, he will make a deadly pandemic much worse. Second, he will stoke divisions between 'believers' and 'unbelievers' in his alternative reality. And third, he will vastly augment suffering, which he will … direct into widespread violence … by calling the novel coronavirus 'Chinese virus,' simultaneously deflecting blame and creating new targets for attack."

<p>As his presidency continued full-term, without repudiation or any reckoning for the violence he has incited, Asian-Americans have become victimized. Mental health professionals have since the beginning warned of his <a href="https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250212863" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">psychological dangerousness</a>, among which is his tendency to project his own unacceptable actions onto others, as he did when he scapegoated Asians through <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-addresses-kung-flu-remark-says-asian-americans-agree-100-with-him-using-chinese-virus" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">derogatory phrases</a> such as, "Chinese virus" and "Kung flu."<u></u><u></u></p><p>Just as his <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/trump-has-spread-more-hatred-of-immigrants-than-any-american-in-history/2019/11/07/7e253236-ff54-11e9-8bab-0fc209e065a8_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dehumanization of immigrants</a> and desperate migrants led to unprecedented hate crimes and mass shootings, we have seen a more than an 800 percent increase of reported <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/asian-america/anti-asian-hate-crimes-increased-nearly-150-2020-mostly-n-n1260264" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">verbal and physical assaults</a> over the course of a year, which is most certainly a gross underestimate. Furthermore, the <a href="https://apnews.com/article/georgia-massage-parlor-shootings-leave-8-dead-f3841a8e0215d3ab3d1f23d489b7af81" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">recent mass murder</a> at the Georgia spas made clear that Asians, particularly women and elders, are not safe.<u></u><u></u></p><p>Meanwhile, we now know that Donald Trump was responsible for at least 40 percent of the now 560,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to a <a href="https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32545-9/fulltext" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>Lancet</em> report</a>; that up to 97 percent of the deaths were unnecessary, according to a <a href="https://ncdp.columbia.edu/custom-content/uploads/2020/10/Avoidable-COVID-19-Deaths-US-NCDP.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Columbia University report</a>; and that all deaths beyond a hundred thousand "could have been mitigated," according to the former<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/29/politics/coronavirus-deborah-birx-donald-trump-joe-biden/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> White House coronavirus response coordinator</a>. This immense suffering has been displaced onto Asian-Americans as scapegoats, through the former president's unique, <a href="https://www.dcreport.org/2020/04/24/trumps-derangement-threatens-the-entire-world/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pathological ability</a> to read his followers and to re-channel blame for his own failures onto others.<u></u><u></u></p><p>The Trump presidency was a <a href="https://www.salon.com/2017/05/25/psychiatrist-bandy-lee-we-have-an-obligation-to-speak-about-donald-trumps-mental-health-issues-our-survival-as-a-species-may-be-at-stake/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">public health emergency</a> from the start, and violence is a <a href="https://www.usnews.com/opinion/policy-dose/articles/2018-03-06/prevent-violence-at-the-societal-level" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">societal and cultural disorder</a>, more than an individual one. Individual circumstances may vary, but of greater significance is the <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/donald-trump-s-mental-health-becoming-dangerous-medical-experts-weigh-ncna827251" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">cultural shift</a> that pushes vulnerable individuals into violence where previously they may not have been. The January 6 insurrection, the mass killing of Asian-Americans, and the reign of white supremacist terrorism and intimidation are all interrelated and exacerbated as the result of a former president being so "successful" in <a href="https://hillreporter.com/commentary-donald-trump-will-continue-to-be-dangerous-if-not-convicted-91730" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">avoiding accountability</a> for his actions.<u></u><u></u></p><p>After two impeachment acquittals—which he and his followers <a href="https://www.dcreport.org/2021/02/22/the-real-legacy-a-mental-health-pandemic-that-rages-unabated/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">interpret as exonerations</a>—and no other prosecutions yet in sight, he is well-positioned to continue to inspire responses that <a href="https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/540777-governors-lift-covid-19-restrictions-despite-risks-of-new-spike" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">make the pandemic worse</a>, to embolden those who subscribe to his <a href="https://www.dcreport.org/2021/02/22/the-real-legacy-a-mental-health-pandemic-that-rages-unabated/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">version of reality</a> where he never fails and is never responsible, and to redirect the suffering of the populace against his <a href="https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/30/trump-scapegoats-china-and-who-and-americans-will-suffer/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">targets of choice</a>. We need vigorous <a href="https://www.dcreport.org/2020/12/07/prosecution-why-biden-needs-to-throw-the-book-at-trump/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">delegitimizing of his actions</a> and influence, to curtail a violent culture that will give rise to epidemics of violence, including anti-Asian violence.<u></u><u></u></p><p>Societally, we need to recognize that the <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1359178916300441" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">deadliest violence</a> occurs through societal structures, not through individual actions. Structural violence, be it economic inequality, sexism, or racism, is responsible for <a href="https://www.wiley.com/en-us/Violence%3A+An+Interdisciplinary+Approach+to+Causes%2C+Consequences%2C+and+Cures-p-9781119240686" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more than 10 times</a> all the suicides, homicides, and deaths from civil strife or wars combined—that is, all deaths from behavioral violence, year after year. Structural violence such as racism is also the most potent stimulant of behavioral violence, giving rise to epidemics of hate crimes, murders, and acts of terrorism.<u></u><u></u></p><p>We must call out these cultural forces that threaten safety and our collective thriving. We must hold leaders responsible for their destructive rhetoric, and oppose legislation that disadvantages minority groups, such as voting restrictions, which is essentially the usurpation of the people's voice.<u></u><u></u></p><p>Asian-Americans have been self-silencing and silenced, alternately valorized or feared and othered. They have, in general, <a href="https://www.stuyspec.com/opinions/asian-americans-choose-awareness-not-compliance" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tried to fit in</a> with the dominant culture in order to secure safety and survival, but this is a false sense of security through compliance and collusion.<u></u><u></u></p><p>Striving for true unity in diversity, not by conformity but by emphasizing our common humanity, equality amid differences, and justice for all will benefit all of society. African-Americans have a <a href="https://youtu.be/3R4y7T_aT_U" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">long history</a> of such struggles, meeting oppression and hate with nonviolent strength, humanity, and compassion. We need to emphasize how much we have to learn from and are interdependent with all non-dominant groups and join forces. African-American struggles are also Asian struggles. Native American struggles are also Asian struggles. Latinx-American struggles are also Asian struggles. And so on.<u></u><u></u></p><p>In order to heal from the societal sickness that starts in the mainstream <a href="https://worldmhc.org/in-support-of-black-lives-matter/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">white American culture</a> but spreads through the <a href="https://worldmhc.org/racism-as-a-cultural-disorder/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">externalization and projection</a> of its problems, and the generation of inter-generational trauma for non-whites, we need first to name our wounds and affirm our diverse identities. By embracing and drawing upon our cultural roots of who we are, and by cultivating a sharing of our uniqueness and commonality in working through the suffering we feel in our lives, we can help all of us, including the dominant class, to heal.<u></u><u></u></p><p>The <a href="https://worldmhc.org/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">World Mental Health Coalition</a>, which is dedicated to promoting societal mental health, has recently launched a Project for National Healing with a series of Truth and Reconciliation Town Halls. Its <a href="https://www.alternet.org/2021/03/trump-public-health-emergency/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">inaugural town hall</a> was held on March 13, 2021, with the theme: "Racism, White Supremacy, and Societal Mental Health." We need concrete steps to call out the societal problems that the four years of Donald Trump's presidency have represented, magnified, and spread. At the same time, we are called to share the gifts of our unique backgrounds as Blacks, Latinx, Native Americans, and Asians, as part of the life-affirming restoration that must occur.</p>