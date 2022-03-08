WATCH: Trucker convoy protester goes on anti-Semitic rant about 'The Rothschilds' starting the US Civil War

On Tuesday, a video circulated of a woman at the "People's Convoy" truck demonstration who was dressed in a gaudy red, white, and blue costume and who pushed a series of anti-Semitic and sovereign citizen conspiracy theories.

In the video, the unidentified woman claimed all of her information was given to her by former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn at a QAnon conference and antigovernment activist David Straight.

"There's a letter that President Trump did to these people, right, to the Corporation," she said. "And he let them know for March 2020 that he bankrupted their butts, and that they owe the people a whole lot, a heck more money, because the way they wrote the law when we were taken over, 1871 — so, what happened was the American Civil War was started by the ... Rothschilds, for two reasons: to kill the American people, and to have us kill each other. Okay? And the other was to bankrupt our nation."

"What they did was they changed the Corporation — it used to be a capital U, capital S, United States, FOR America, Capital A, little m. They took the FOR out, and they changed it to OF, O-F, and they made it all capitalized," she continued. "And that's how they made us a corporation. It's easy as that. And General Flynn told us at the Patriot Roundup Memorial Day Weekend, General Flynn told us that to this day, more Americans died in the American Civil War than all wars combined. Okay?"

"So this was, is an art of — this is just beautiful to see," she added, pointing at a giant manifesto entitled "WE THE PEOPLE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE 2021." "David Straight did read this to us at a seminar I attended in Texas. He read this whole entire thing, he also shared it with me, he is in the process last time I talked to him, of printing it out for the internet. And he read it at a seminar. So this was signed by President Trump on either the 4th — the 3rd or the 4th in Mount Rushmore when he was up there, the 3rd or 4th of 2020. And this incorporates a lot of the stuff that they have done to the world, all of humanity."

