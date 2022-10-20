Lindsey Graham loses big at appeals court after trying to quash Fulton Co. subpoena

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham will be forced to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury in Georgia investigating Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State.
After Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis subpoenaed Graham, he attempted to quash the subpoena in federal court. Judge Leigh Martin May allowed the questioning to occur, but limited its scope.
Graham appealed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a temporary stay to delay the subpoena. But a three-judge panel of the court unanimously ruled against Graham on Thursday.
"Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal," the appeals court ruled.
Famed professional wrestler Bill Goldberg dished on his experience as a contestant on Donald Trump's reality TV show The Celebrity Apprentice,saying that he was baffled by Trump's lack of social skills.
Speaking on a recent episode of The Untold Stories, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he tried to get fired from the show in the day he arrived. "It was one of the most miserable experiences of mine," he said.
Goldberg went on to note that it took weeks for him to finally get fired, and that Trump was "a piece of work."
"I knew that dude wasn't gonna be the most popular guy in the world when I figured out that he really didn't have any social skills. Like, zero ... You'd go up and you shake his hand, and he has no social skills. He doesn't know how to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up. He was uncomfortable," Goldberg said.
Goldberg went on to say that Trump looked "uncomfortable" in one-on-one interactions.
Watch the video below (the relevant portion starts at around 31:30):
The Untold Stories Of WWE Superstar Goldberg!
One of the major pieces of the ruling by U.S. District Court Judge David Carter highlighted some of the emails in John Eastman's Chapman University account that proved Donald Trump knew that there was nothing fraudulent in the Georgia election.
Trump and his attorneys claimed falsely in court that "Fulton County improperly counted a number of votes including 10,315 deceased people, 2,560 felons, and 2,423 unregistered voters," said the Court documents.
The emails from Eastman, however, proved that it was discussed that none of these allegations were true. It means that not only did Trump and his layers file false statements in court, they also knowingly pushed election leaders to change the vote so that it would hand Trump the win in 2020.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday, former FBI counsel and Robert Mueller prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann, pointed out that it isn't just Trump that is in trouble. This ties Rudy Giuliani to yet more legal troubles.
"I can not go back in time to the Georgia efforts without doing two things, playing the [Brad] Raffensperger call and reminding everybody about the human collateral of Trump's lies," said Nicolle Wallace. "Have they had a civil legal pursuit against Donald Trump? Does that meet a judge's standard?"
Weissmann agreed, saying that the judge's finding doesn't mean that the Fulton County district attorney can simply trot them out in court.
"But the evidence that is about to be produced is something that you can use," said Weissmann. "Of course, if there were a civil proceeding, the standard is exactly the same. They're making a finding that civil liability. They applied the exact same standard as judge carter. You would assume he would get the exact same result. And there is more evidence than what was before judge carter. He is looking at a sliver of the evidence that Jan. 6 committee and Georgia prosecutor is looking at. It's worth remembering also that Rudy Giuliani is alleged to have made exactly these representations. And the team internally knew it was false. So, this is also, I think, a pretty bad day for Mr. Giuliani."
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed. In doing so, he gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that open the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country.
President Biden gave remarks Wednesday, calling out Putin for brutalizing Ukrainian citizens, watch below:
A prominent Russian attorney is weighing in on President Vladimir Putin's alleged concerns about the seemingly out-of-control state of the invasion of Ukraine.
During a recent interview with Newsweek, Mark Feygin —a former deputy in Russia's Federal Assembly— laid out his perspective on the war and how Putin "doesn't control" what is transpiring.
According to Feygin, this may be the first time in Putin's position of power that his future is uncertain. "This is the first time when his future is not defined by himself," Feygin said.
The uncertainty and instability of Putin's military regime have left him more apprehensive and isolated. "He's entering the eighth decade of his life, and his psychological condition is not good. He is somewhat paranoid right now, and he sees or expects that his own inner circle, his own people, may rejoice to a certain degree that these failures are happening to him."
"He sees enemies everywhere, and his condition is not improving. He sees that it's a definite threat to his political future."
Feygin also noted that Putin initially believed Russia's dominant armed forces would submerge in a relatively short period of time. More specifically, Putin is said to have believed their attack on Ukraine would not last for more than three days.
"He definitely wanted this war to be a two or three-day affair," Feygin said. "He wanted it to be a blitzkrieg. His generals convinced him that it would be an easy operation." Since the humiliating collapse of Russia's northern axis of invasion in the spring, the Kremlin has been trying and failing to seize back momentum.
"Many times during this campaign, the goals of this war were changed," Feygin said. "He is also changing generals, he's changing his commanders on the fronts, he is changing dates...he now is frantically looking for new allies in Asia and the Middle East."
As the war continues, so do Putin's uncertainties. Feygin noted, "He is losing confidence and he doesn't know how to solve the problems that this war presents to him...each new defeat he takes personally."
He went on to offer an explanation of Putin’s strongarm tactics.
"He is sure he needs to convince the West to let him have those four regions that he partly occupies," he said. "He gets the news from the front that is not peachy, he understands that mobilization will probably not help to improve that situation, it might even make it worse."