Lindsey Graham loses big at appeals court after trying to quash Fulton Co. subpoena
Gage Skidmore

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham will be forced to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury in Georgia investigating Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State.

After Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis subpoenaed Graham, he attempted to quash the subpoena in federal court. Judge Leigh Martin May allowed the questioning to occur, but limited its scope.

Graham appealed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a temporary stay to delay the subpoena. But a three-judge panel of the court unanimously ruled against Graham on Thursday.

"Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal," the appeals court ruled.

Not only that, the 11th Circuit also lifted earlier ruling by Judge May limiting the scope of the question.

DA Willis has indicated she wants to question Graham about two phone calls he had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and staff.

Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals / screengrab

