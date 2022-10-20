Lindsey Graham loses big at appeals court after trying to quash Fulton Co. subpoena

The emails from Eastman, however, proved that it was discussed that none of these allegations were true. It means that not only did Trump and his layers file false statements in court, they also knowingly pushed election leaders to change the vote so that it would hand Trump the win in 2020.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday, former FBI counsel and Robert Mueller prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann, pointed out that it isn't just Trump that is in trouble. This ties Rudy Giuliani to yet more legal troubles.

IN OTHER NEWS: Conservative says he was wrong to think Republicans weren’t truly racist

"I can not go back in time to the Georgia efforts without doing two things, playing the [Brad] Raffensperger call and reminding everybody about the human collateral of Trump's lies," said Nicolle Wallace. "Have they had a civil legal pursuit against Donald Trump? Does that meet a judge's standard?"

Weissmann agreed, saying that the judge's finding doesn't mean that the Fulton County district attorney can simply trot them out in court.

"But the evidence that is about to be produced is something that you can use," said Weissmann. "Of course, if there were a civil proceeding, the standard is exactly the same. They're making a finding that civil liability. They applied the exact same standard as judge carter. You would assume he would get the exact same result. And there is more evidence than what was before judge carter. He is looking at a sliver of the evidence that Jan. 6 committee and Georgia prosecutor is looking at. It's worth remembering also that Rudy Giuliani is alleged to have made exactly these representations. And the team internally knew it was false. So, this is also, I think, a pretty bad day for Mr. Giuliani."

Watch video below or at this link.