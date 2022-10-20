Famed professional wrestler Bill Goldberg dished on his experience as a contestant on Donald Trump's reality TV show The Celebrity Apprentice, saying that he was baffled by Trump's lack of social skills.
Speaking on a recent episode of The Untold Stories, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he tried to get fired from the show in the day he arrived. "It was one of the most miserable experiences of mine," he said.
Goldberg went on to note that it took weeks for him to finally get fired, and that Trump was "a piece of work."
"I knew that dude wasn't gonna be the most popular guy in the world when I figured out that he really didn't have any social skills. Like, zero ... You'd go up and you shake his hand, and he has no social skills. He doesn't know how to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up. He was uncomfortable," Goldberg said.
Goldberg went on to say that Trump looked "uncomfortable" in one-on-one interactions.
Watch the video below (the relevant portion starts at around 31:30):
