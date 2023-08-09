Grand jurors 'deeply affected' by testimony from harassed Fulton poll workers: report

Members of the Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump for election interference were emotionally moved by testimony from election poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, reportedThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

Freeman and Moss, a mother and daughter duo, were targeted by name as part of Trump associate Rudy Giuliani's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election being stolen. He claimed that the two of them brought in "suitcases" stuffed with fake ballots while counting votes at the State Farm Arena.

Later, Giuliani admitted his claim was false — but not before the two of them received months of harassment, hatred and death threats from Trump supporters, including several people who tracked them down personally and tried to get them to confess to the fake fraud publicly.

READ MORE: Election deniers inflate Ohio polling glitch into another 'fraud' conspiracy thanks to reporter's tweet

The two poll workers "testified before the special grand jury in Fulton that spent nearly eight months helping Willis compile evidence and later recommended a series of indictments," reported Tamar Hallerman. Following their testimony, the report said, "several jurors interviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who spoke on the condition that they not be identified, said they were deeply affected by the mother and daughter’s testimony," and that they did not find any evidence for Giuliani's conspiracy theories of ballot-stuffing.

According to the report, three individuals who tried to track down Freeman and Moss in person did not respond to legal summonses approved by the grand jury to testify about what happened.

This comes after Freeman and Moss gave public testimony to the January 6 Committee about their experiences.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is weighing whether to charge the former president and his associates in her investigation of attempts to interfere with the vote count in Georgia, a probe that has spanned everything from the attacks on Freeman and Moss, to the declaration of fake electors for Trump that included the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, to Trump's phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he "find" thousands of extra votes for him.