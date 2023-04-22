A new legal maneuver signals Georgia case against Trump is accelerating

A Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump over allegations of election interference in 2020 has filed a motion that signals the case against those behind the fake electors and the former president himself is accelerating.

That’s according to legal analyst Norman Eisen, who writes in a column for MSNBC that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ recent motion to remove an attorney representing the fake electors “appear ominous for the defense lawyers involved — and signal accelerating accountability for fake elector ringleaders.”

Willis in a court filing Tuesday alleged that attorney Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow represents an elector who violated Georgia election law. Willis’ office reached that determination after interviewing some of the electors last week.

"The motion’s claims appear ominous for the defense lawyers involved — and signal accelerating accountability for fake elector ringleaders," Eisen writes in a column published under the headline “A new clue in the Fani Willis investigation.”

“It’s not clear whether that possible offense relates to the fake electoral slates or something else. In either event, the development could serve as an important breakthrough for the district attorney."

Eisen believes the motion has broader implications.



“Nor is the motion encouraging for Trump," Eisen writes.

"Willis appears to be gathering momentum. Trump already faces prosecution in New York and, once Willis secures her cooperators, a Georgia indictment may not be far behind.”

Some of the electors also claim Debrow never provided them with offers of immunity after Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the case, ordered Debrow and co-counsel Holly Pierson to inform them of a potential immunity option.

“This is just the latest example of lawyers tied to the Trump probes being accused of potential wrongdoing,” Eisen writes

“Thankfully, prosecutors and the courts are well equipped to handle these problems as they arise. Willis has done just that here and — given Judge Robert McBurney’s careful consideration of the case thus far — we are confident that he will get to the bottom of the matter. Justice demands nothing less.”

