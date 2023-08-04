Security ramped at Fulton County courthouse as Trump's fourth indictment seems imminent

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Streets around Fulton County courthouse in Georgia are being shut down as of Monday as speculation grows that former President Donald Trump is about to be hit with his fourth criminal indictment.
The county announced tight security measures will be put in place as of 5 a.m. and will remain until at least August 18, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The street right in front of the courthouse will be completely closed to vehicles. Parking will be banned on streets all around the building, and areas for the expected media scrum to set up have been designated. Barricades started to go up last week.
Fulton's District Attorney announced last weekend that her investigation into Trump's involvement in attempts to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia are complete and she's "ready to go." She has said previously a decision on charges would be announced in early August.
Trump has already been arraigned in three separate criminal cases involving classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, efforts to overturn the 2020 election result and business fraud involving hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a previous interview.
Labat said he sent deputies to both New York and Miami to see how those police departments handled Trump's previous court appearances, saying he learned to be "proactive" with security.
As Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, millions of dollars rolled into Casey DeSantis’ relief campaign. Nearly a year later, much of it is sitting unused in a bank account, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel revealed.
The wife of governor and GOP presidential nominee hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigned to raise $63 million in donations for the Florida Disaster Fund as the hurricane destroyed swathes of the state in late September 2022.
“We can take those resources and micro-target them and get them directly to the ground as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” she said at the time.
“We’re going to cut through any red tape and bureaucracy because we know people need those funds and they need help.”
More than 10 months later, about $9 million has not been used, despite many families still struggling to complete repairs or dealing with storm-related damage including black mold, Alan Harris, Seminole County’s emergency management director and vice president of the disaster relief nonprofit organization Seminole Heart, told the Sun-Sentinel.
“If you are one of the families who has black mold or has a damaged roof, it’s something you think about every day,” he said.
Across Florida, 1,082 families are still in RVs or other temporary housing, records kept by the Florida Division of Emergency Management show.
“People who donate in response to a natural disaster want to ease the suffering of the people affected,” said Laurie Styron, executive director of CharityWatch.
“That’s why they donate. So if you still have people who are unhoused, buried in debt as a result of disaster losses, or otherwise not back on their feet, it is safe to say that the intentions of donors are not being honored.”
Though Volunteer Florida, which oversees the fund, promotes success stories on its website, including giving money to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, opening emergency food banks and helping low-income homeowners raise storm-prone homes, details of some of the spending are vague, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
The governor’s office announced a $25 million program in December through the disaster fund to provide “lodging for volunteers,” and more went to small business and restaurant recovery programs.
But there is no list of which businesses benefited from them, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
“Those funds can end up benefiting private individuals,” said Styron.
“The public needs to know who are those private individuals.”
WASHINGTON – This week’s indictment and arraignment of former President Donald Trump was something some lawmakers trapped in the U.S. House Gallery on Jan. 6, 2021 didn’t expect to see, but there were no celebrations when the moments arrived. A part of them still mourns.
The first thought to flash through many minds wasn’t of Trump arrested, it was flashbacks of themselves and others facing likely injury and potential death — “hang Mike Pence” still rings in many ears.
January 6 and being trapped in the Gallery with my colleagues, worrying about my staff and all of the staff inside the Capitol and around the campus. It truly, it all came flooding back to me,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) told Raw Story the night the indictment was announced.
Escobar attended most of the House Jan. 6 select committee’s 10 hearings last year, along with a rotating cast of close to three-dozen other lawmakers who were also trapped alongside her Jan. 6, 2021, in the balcony overlooking the House floor.
That includes Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA). She says this week’s Trump indictment sent a wave of thoughts and emotions through her that have ebbed and flowed throughout the week.
“For me, it was stunning and shocking. Staggering … Sad for our country,” Dean told Raw Story. “Crazy yet not surprising.”
Congress is in recess for the month of August. While many of the members left stranded in the House gallery — the “Gallery Group,” to some — on Jan. 6 have remained quiet this week, a handful have shared their reactions to Raw Story and on social media.
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)
“I remember consoling my friend and colleague who had just spoken to her family. I remember telling my fellow members to take off their pins so we couldn’t be identified. My Ranger training kicked in and I remember gripping my pen to use as a weapon if necessary.”
I was in the House gallery when Trump’s incited mob stormed the Capitol. 🧵 1/5 — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) August 1, 2023
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)
“I was in the House Gallery on January 6 as insurrectionists attempted to take over our nation’s capital. Trump urged these actions and then simply sat there as they unfolded, refusing to even immediately tell his supporters to go home. Our democracy survived, but barely.”
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS); chairman of Jan. 6 select committee
“January 6th was a test of American democracy, but the fair trials of those responsible will further demonstrate this Nation’s commitment to the rule of law and hold accountable those who attempted to undermine it.”
Two years ago, when I chaired the first Select Committee hearing, I was moved by the courageous testimony of four brave police officers who came to the defense of the Capitol and American democracy on January 6, 2021. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) August 1, 2023
Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), then a member of the House
“January 6th will be remembered as one of the darkest days in American history. I was in the House chamber when rioters breached the Capitol, and I saw firsthand the devastation of the insurrection. Make no mistake: the tragic events of that day — and the lies and conspiracies pushed by former President Donald Trump and his followers — did tremendous damage to our democracy.”
“We have an independent judicial system for a reason — to ensure no one is treated with a separate standard of justice. No one is above the law.”
'Watch the trial'
Rep. Escobar of Texas and the others say they’re eagerly awaiting the trial.
“The indictments and a trial are so important. We cannot forget what happened January 6. We cannot ignore it. We cannot give anyone a pass,” Escobar said. “And frankly, the American public needs to read those indictments and they need to watch the trial.”
Still, Escobar fears Trump, who as a 2024 presidential candidate is leading all others for the Republican nomination, damaged American democracy for years to come.
“The fact that there are millions of Americans who are so deeply radicalized by Fox News and by extremist Republicans and by the MAGA movement, that they are willing to look past everything that Donald Trump has done, and that they actually see him as a victim,” Escobar said. “It is shocking to me. It is terrifying to me. Far more than what Donald Trump is doing, what is terrifying to me, is the millions of Americans who cannot see the truth through all the lies that they've been told.”
As part of his escalating fight with Disney after they criticized his anti-LGBTQ school legislation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies in the state legislature passed a law that let him step in and take over the special taxing district that provides public services to the Walt Disney World resort complex, a move designed to limit the powers of the company as retaliation for criticizing him. One of the steps of that involved hand-picking a new oversight board to manage the district.
According to CNN's KFILE investigative feature, one of the members DeSantis appointed to that board has promoted racist historical myths about slavery.
"The comments were made by Ron Peri, one of five people DeSantis appointed earlier this year to oversee the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to replace the old board after the company spoke out against what critics dubbed the 'Don’t Say Gay' law in Florida," reported Andrew Kaczynski, Em Steck and Steve Contorno. "Peri, an Orlando-based pastor and CEO of a Christian ministry group called The Gathering, made the comments in an hourlong class for his group posted on YouTube about critical race theory called 'Cunningly Devised Fables,'" purporting to debunk the idea of systemic racism in America.
Among his remarks, Peri claimed that white people were also enslaved, and that specifically there was an "Irish slave trade" in which Irish people were forcibly interbred with Black Africans. This myth has been repeatedly debunked. There were some indentured white servants in early America, in which people were made to work unpaid labor to pay off a debt — but it was not very widespread, and indentured servants had far more rights than chattel slaves, who were heredeterily treated as property, essentially with no more rights than horses or pigs.
Peri also claimed that it was commonplace for Black people to own slaves as well, another common myth of slavery apologists. There was at least one documented case of a Black slaveowner in the mid-17th century, but for most of the Antebellum period, slave-permitting states had laws that essentially made it impossible for Black people, including the handful who were free, to become extensive property owners, let alone slaveowners, themselves.
According to CNN, Peri has since scrubbed this seminar from the internet and told KFILE, "Slavery is a moral wrong wherever it exists or existed and is one of America’s great historical wrongs ... Even one person in slavery is egregious and morally reprehensible, regardless of race."
All of this comes as the DeSantis administration comes under fire after a task force he set up to rewrite state educational standards, dominated by a pair of right-wing activists, created guidelines that state Black people learned valuable skills from slavery, as well as teaching children that civil disobedience of the type Martin Luther King practiced is "irresponsible citizenship."