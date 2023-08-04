Security ramped at Fulton County courthouse as Trump's fourth indictment seems imminent
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Streets around Fulton County courthouse in Georgia are being shut down as of Monday as speculation grows that former President Donald Trump is about to be hit with his fourth criminal indictment.

The county announced tight security measures will be put in place as of 5 a.m. and will remain until at least August 18, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The street right in front of the courthouse will be completely closed to vehicles. Parking will be banned on streets all around the building, and areas for the expected media scrum to set up have been designated. Barricades started to go up last week.

Fulton's District Attorney announced last weekend that her investigation into Trump's involvement in attempts to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia are complete and she's "ready to go." She has said previously a decision on charges would be announced in early August.

Trump has already been arraigned in three separate criminal cases involving classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, efforts to overturn the 2020 election result and business fraud involving hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a previous interview.

Labat said he sent deputies to both New York and Miami to see how those police departments handled Trump's previous court appearances, saying he learned to be "proactive" with security.

