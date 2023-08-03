'Trump should be most scared of' Fani Willis' coming indictment: Georgia Republican
Fani Willis and Donald Trump / official portraits.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to drop new criminal charges against Donald Trump in the coming weeks, and at least one Republican official believes that the former president should be sweating.

In an interview with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, former Republican Gwinnett County DA Danny Porter said that Trump cannot pardon himself on state charges and Georgia's pardon laws would make it very hard for a Republican governor to get him off the hook as well.

"That’s the one Trump should be most scared of," he told the AJC.

As the AJC explains, Georgia is one of the few states to not give its governor broad pardon powers and instead shifts that power to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, an independent board with five members appointed by the governor.

And even if all five of the governors' appointees were hellbent on pardoning Trump, they would be restricted in their actions by the state's pardon regulations.

"To be considered for a pardon, a person must first complete all prison sentences at least five years before applying, have lived a 'law-abiding life' in the intervening years, have no pending charges against them and have paid all their fines in full," notes the AJC.

It's also questionable whether current Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would go out of his way to help Trump given that Trump tried to primary him last year in retaliation for Kemp refusing to help him overturn his loss in the Peach State in 2020.

