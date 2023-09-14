'Not going to work': Ex-prosecutor says Trump ally's lawyers aren’t making friends

Court proceedings in Fulton County, Georgia, Thursday didn't make any friends for Trump's co-defendant's counsel, said former prosecutor David Kelley.

MSNBC's Ari Melber showed a clip of Ken Chesebro's lawyer, Scott Grubman, in court Thursday. In the hearing, he allegedly called the other side a liar, and was ultimately shut down by Judge Scott McAfee

"As an objective matter, some of the lawyering felt Trumpy for me, by which I mean something for other than the judge or legal advocacy," Melber explained.

The clip showed the judge growing more and more annoyed until finally exclaiming, "I've said it's over!"

"It's the same attorney who seemed to lose the judge at a point when he accused somebody of lying," said Melber.

"I think the challenge for these lawyers in a high-profile case is, who is the audience that is most important?" said Kelley. He meant whether it was more important to convince the judge, a jury, or the press. "They have a client who thinks the audience is the public. But the lawyers have to recognize that first and foremost you got the judge, you're going to have the jury."

He went on to say that another problem for the lawyer is alienating people from the start.

"I think, you know, the bickering between him and his adversaries also is not productive, calling him a liar, particularly this early on," said Kelley. "It's not going to work out too well going forward. They're going to want some things from the prosecutors later on and trying to develop a good relationship instead of these types of theatrics is probably more strategic than what we saw here."

Melber categorized it as a "diplomatic" way of saying that the MAGA world should reconsider who they're trying their case for.

