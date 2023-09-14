'I've said it's over!' Judge cautions Trump co-defendant's attorney after he goes off the rails

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee cautioned Scott Grubman, an attorney for Ken Cheseboro, after he tried to derail a hearing on Thursday.

At a superior court hearing, the attorney for Donald Trump's co-defendant became animated and accused Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Daysha Young of impugning the character of the defense during an argument about whether grand jury members could be interviewed.

"I take very extreme exception for Ms. Young coming up here and trying to impugn the reputation of my colleague," Grubman told McAfee.

But the judge quickly cut off the attorney.

"I'm not going to consider it," he said.

"This is broadcast live!" Grubman exclaimed. "And that's inappropriate."

"And you can respond to it on your own," McAfee replied. "Mr. Grubman, please let me finish. It's not going to be part of the consideration right now. If you want to handle that outside of the courtroom, that's your business. But for now, to stay focused, I think we should just focus on the law."

Cheseboro's attorney continued to object.

"Respectfully, Judge, though, it was said on the record," he said. "And I think I should have the opportunity, and Mr. Arora should have the opportunity to respond because that was completely inappropriate."

"Your Honor, she lied to the court, and I apologize," Grubman added.

"I've said it's over!" the judge shot back.

"Well, I wish you would have stopped her from defaming my co-counsel," Grubman griped.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.