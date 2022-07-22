Proud Boy said DC was biased — judge cites chef Anthony Bourdain in shooting down his argument

More than four years after his suicide, the lasting impact of chef Anthony Bourdain remains significant enough that he was cited by federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson in a 32-page ruling against a Proud Boy who filmed himself shouting "Nancy come out and play" inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Gabriel Garcia, a former GOP candidate in Florida, had tried to have his trial moved outside of Washington, DC, citing an "extreme level of prejudice" in our nation's capital.

The judge disagreed by starting her ruling with a quote from the Jan. 19, 2009 episode "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Washington, D.C." that aired the night before Barack Obama's inauguration.

"D.C. is not just a city of dead presidents and cold marble monuments," Bourdain said.

"The people we see working here on our television screens, in the halls of power, and the plush seats of Sunday morning punditry, often have as little to do with the city itself, and the people who actually live here, as any creatures from another universe," Bourdain explained.

"This is a city filled with actual living, breathing, eating Americans. Not vessels for one ideology or another, empty suits and empty ideas. Hard lives, hard struggles, and long roads to get here," Bourdain said.





