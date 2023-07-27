'They lied to you': Georgia Republican begs MAGA voters to see the truth after Giuliani admissions
Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling speaks to the media about early voting progress on October 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Early voting is taking place across the U.S. ahead of the midterm elections on November 8. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Gabriel Sterling, the Republican chief operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State's office, made a fresh plea to Trump supporters in the wake of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's admission that he made false statements about Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Writing on Twitter, Sterling said that Giuliani's admission should make Trump supporters realize that they were fed nonstop falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump lost decisively to President Joe Biden.

"Rudy Giuliani admits that he lied about Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman," Sterling wrote. "We've known for years that he lied about them and the events at State Farm Arena. For those that still believe there was widespread voter fraud, these people are admitting they lied to you."

Freeman and Moss are currently suing Giuliani for defaming them after he falsely asserted they committed election fraud for the benefit of President Joe Biden.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Smells like Benghazi': Republicans notice Hunter Biden 'soap opera' not connecting with voters

Giuliani's admission that the statements he made about the women were false was seen as a ploy to avoid further discovery in the case, as Giuliani had previously faced the prospect of severe penalties for failing to turn over requested electronic communications.

SmartNews