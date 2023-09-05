Gary Wright, ‘Dream Weaver’ singer dies at 80 of Parkinson’s, dementia
Gary Wright, seen performing in 1978, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at age 80.. - Imago/Imago via ZUMA Press/TNS

Singer-songwriter Gary Wright, known for “Dream Weaver” and for co-founding the band Spooky Tooth, has died. He was 80. The death of the child actor-turned-musician was confirmed to Variety by son Dorian. His son Justin confirmed Tuesday to NBC News that his father died from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Born in Cresskill, New Jersey, Wright was a child star who appeared in Broadway’s “Fanny,” alongside eventual “Brady Bunch” star Florence Henderson. Even as he pursued an education in medicine, the “Love Is Alive” singer maintained his musicianship and continued playing with band...