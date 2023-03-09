The View's Whoopi scolds conservative co-host for interrupting debate to take a swipe at Gavin Newsom

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg scolded conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for interrupting a debate with a swipe at California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The panelists were discussing Newsom's decision to withdraw from a $54 million state contract with Walgreens after the pharmacy indicated it would no longer sell abortion drugs by mail in some Republican-led states, when Griffin cut in to criticize the governor for remaining on vacation while parts of the state dig out of winter storms.

"Back to my friend Gov. Newsom, who decided take a vacation while people were dying in San Bernardino," Griffin began.

"That has nothing to do with what we're talking about," Goldberg said, to a light smattering of applause. "Let's stick to this."

Griffin defended the pharmacy giant's decision, saying the drug mifepristone carried some dangerous side effects, but Goldberg again said that was beside the point.

"If your doctor prescribes it to you, haven't you discussed that?" Goldberg said.

Griffin argued the company feared potential liability if someone was harmed from a drug banned by their state legislature, and she wondered why Newsom wasn't instead going after the state attorneys general who advised Walgreens to stop selling mifepristone by mail.

"It seems like it's just, 'boycott Walgreens,'" Griffin said.

