Fani Willis subpoenas another senior Georgia Republican in Trump probe: report

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has been subpoenaed to testify before a Fulton County grand jury that's hearing evidence against Donald Trump in the investigation of the former president’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 election in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Duncan told the AJC that he hasn’t yet received a date to meet with the grand jurors but said on social media that he would “share the facts as I know them around this investigation in hopes of figuring out what really happened.”

Greg Bluesteinand Tamar Hallerman write for The AJC that “That’s viewed as an indication that he will agree to testify — something he didn’t initially do when he received a subpoena last year to speak to a separate special grand jury that probed whether Trump violated Georgia law with his attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat.”

The report notes that Duncan had previously joined other Republican officials in challenging subpoenas, claiming legislative privilege shielded them from sharing such testimony.

Duncan is among at least four people who have received subpoenas from District Attorney Fani Willis, who is reportedly nearing a decision over whether to indict Trump and some of his allies, the report said.

Duncan is a conservative Republican who broke publicly with Trump during the 2020 campaign, according to the report, which notes that he would “bring a different perspective to grand jurors.”

Bluestein and Hallerman write that Duncan “is an outspoken opponent of pro-Trump conspiracy theories and has frequently criticized the “stop the steal” movement that spread through GOP circles after Joe Biden narrowly captured the state in the 2020 presidential race.”

“As president of the state Senate, Duncan also clashed with key legislators who were among Trump’s most vocal allies in the state. He stripped a trio of lawmakers who backed Trump’s push to overturn the election of leadership posts.”

Duncan declined to run for reelection to his post, instead advocating for a post-Trump Republican party in a book he authored titled “GOP 2.0.”

