Fulton County DA wants special grand jury report for 'her eyes only' until charges decided: court filing

The Fulton County district attorney is still fighting an effort to unseal the special purpose grand jury report on Donald Trump.

A Superior Court judge ordered the partial release, including its introduction and conclusion, of the report in February, but district attorney Fani Willis is still trying to block its full release until her office decides on possible charges in the case involving the former president's efforts to overturn his election loss, reported Politico's Kyle Cheney.

"If the report can remain for the district attorney’s eyes only at least until final charging decisions have been made, as in the present case, the effectiveness and usefulness of special purpose grand juries will remain unhindered," the district attorney's office wrote in a new court filing.

The special grand jury recommended criminal charges in the probe, and Willis has empaneled a regular grand jury to further investigate the case -- which appears likely to result in an indictment against Trump on several possible charges, including solicitation to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud, as well as solicitation of a public or political officer to fail to perform their duties and solicitation to destroy, deface or remove ballots.

Prosecutors are also reportedly seeking a criminal conspiracy charge, which Georgia law defines as two or more people tacitly agreeing to a mutual understanding to further a crime.

The Georgia Supreme Court last week unanimously dismissed a long-shot attempt by Trump to quash the special grand jury report recommending charges, and it also shot down his request to remove Willis from the case.