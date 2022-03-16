George Conway suggests wife Kellyanne can prove Trump isn't 'completely delusional and stupid'

Conservative attorney George Conway says Donald Trump's last and possibly best defense against potential prosecution would be to claim insanity -- and stupidity.

Conway, whose wife Kellyanne served as a senior White House adviser through most of Trump's presidency, told The Bulwark's Mona Charen that's possibly the best means to establish that he held a good-faith belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite multiple government officials at the federal and state levels finding no evidence to support his claims.

"As a matter of law, he learned in so many different ways that he had lost and frankly he said to people, one of whom I know very well, but I won’t specify who she is, 'How could I have lost to this guy?'" Conway said. "And she basically said, 'You know, you ran a crappy campaign.' She wasn’t alone in telling him that. I’m not — again — I’m not going to say who that was."

That shows that Trump knew that he had, in fact, lost the election to Joe Biden, which leaves him little room to defend himself from possible prosecution for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"So, he knew he lost, okay?" Conway said. "He admitted from time to time that he lost: 'How could I lose to that guy?' And the only way he can get out from under that is to basically try to prove that he is completely delusional and stupid, and he’s never going to bring himself to do that. He’ll just lie and continue to tell the lie."

Ultimately, Conway said, that wouldn't be enough to provide a defense.

"I don’t think it would be enough, especially, before a jury in the District of Columbia, and the first jury to hear a Jan. 6 case convicted a Jan. 6 defendant in four hours, so there’s a big problem here that he has," Conway said. "If somebody takes this seriously at the Justice Department — and if you take Merrick Garland at his word, because he said in a speech back in January, that they were not going to draw any artificial lines about who they could prosecute — they were going to go work their way up in the way that you do in mob investigations, and other large investigations."

"You have to look at Donald Trump," he added, "because all the roads lead to him."