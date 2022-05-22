George Conway: Genni Thomas 'was always a little out there' — but now the GOP has come along with her

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday, lawyer George Conway lambasted the corruption in the Supreme Court as "out there" Ginni Thomas dictates orders to Republicans in states around the country.

"I have to ask you about this," Acosta began. "You mentioned the judiciary. There's the judiciary in this country, the Washington Post obtained emails that show Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressing Arizona lawmakers to overturn [Joe] Biden's win in the 2020 election. She wrote in part, 'Please reflect on the awesome authority granted you and ensure a clean slate of electors is chosen for our state. I wish to request a meeting from you to learn more about what you are doing to ensure our vote count is audited and our certification is clean.' I love the use of the word clean there. It's anything but."

Conway called it disturbing for someone in her position to be sending out such emails.

"In this particular circumstance, it's probably not as bad as the text messages to Mark Meadows because these were form emails of a sort on a website designed to set up form emails. The notion you can have somebody that close to somebody important in public life advocating overthrowing an election is just scary. And it shows you where the Republican Party has come to. I mean, Ginni was always a little bit out there, and I think the rest of the party has gone, you know, basically over to her side and that's a disturbing thing and that's why we see what's happening with CPAC in Hungary and these election deniers in the House, in the various statehouses throughout the country, and why we have an ongoing battle for basically our democracy."

Conway went on to blast Republicans for ignoring Donald Trump who just demanded a "Civil War" on his Truth Social account.

See the discussion below: