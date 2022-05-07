John Roberts slammed by Rick Wilson for ignoring Ginni Thomas' connection to Jan 6th riot

Appearing on MSNBC's 'The Katie Phang Show," GOP strategist and Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson took some shots at Supreme Court Justice John Roberts for rushing out a statement about the leak of a draft ruling that would overturn Roe v Wade, but remaining silent on Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, and her links to the Jan 6th insurrection.

Following the bombshell report from Politico based upon a draft opinion written by conservative Justice Sam Alito, the normally reticent Roberts was quick to issue a condemnation and order an investigation to find the culprit.

However, when it comes to the leaked texts of Ginni Thomas imploring former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to do all he could to overturn the 2020 elections, Roberts has been conspicuously silent, Wilson pointed out.

Speaking with host Phang, he explained, "If there's an internal process no one told us what it is. If there is accountability for the Ginni Thomas being directly and intimately involved with this entire, sort of, mutant parade of weird people involved in trying to overturn a free and fair democratic election in his country, and the communications she had with Mark Meadows and other White House officials, if there is an investigation about that, we have not heard about it."

"But we should have heard about this, with the leak of the Roe decision. we certainly heard -- my theory of the case, and I have no evidence for this, it is someone on the right inside the court doing it," he continued.

"Why is that?" host Phang pressed.

"I think they want to put some steam out of the system, they wanted to trial-balloon it, they want to see what the reaction was," he suggested. "And they wanted to try to block in the conservative justices so that they would not move off the decision at any point if Roberts, who is rumored to want a slightly more moderate standard of outcome from this. We do not know what's the internal discipline processes for these things."

Turning back to Ginni Thomas, he added, "With Ginni Thomas, you are not seeing any of it. She is not just an activist or speaking her mind, she is a participant with these people. She is a big part of this MAGA ecosystem of people that have been trying to overturn the election for the beginning."

