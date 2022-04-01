'Predicted in the Bible!' Even Steve Bannon appears uncomfortable with Michele Bachmann's latest End Times rant

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) on Friday went off on an End Times rant during an appearance on the "War Room" podcast that even left host Steve Bannon appearing uncomfortable.

While on the show, Bachmann started spouting conspiracy theories about America joining a global government.

"This is all planned and designed to collapse the United States down that we would be so weakened that we would go into this global government system!" Bachmann said. "It's unbelievable!"

At this point, Bannon appears to be trying to stifle a smirk.

Bachmann then references a lecture by a scholar who told her that everything going on right now was foretold in biblical prophecy.

"This is actually predicted in the Bible, these times that we're living in!" she said. "And what I'm seeing is that the Bible is probably the most relevant document on Earth right now because it talks about these times we are living in! It's uncanny!"

"OK..." Bannon said, looking somewhat unnevered.

Watch the video below.


