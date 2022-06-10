Trump would 'get creamed' if he were forced to testify at trial for inciting MAGA mob: George Conway

Conservative attorney George Conway said on Friday that he believes there's enough evidence to take former President Donald Trump to trial for his role in inciting the January 6th Capitol riots -- and he predicted the twice-impeached former president wouldn't dare to testify on his own behalf.

While appearing on CNN, Conway was asked if he believed the House Select Committee's public hearings would be enough to convince Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue charges against Trump.

"I hope it's not just Merrick Garland, I hope it's other trial lawyers in the Department of Justice are thinking this case can be tried," he said. "We could do this! In fact, I think it's going to be hard for them not to do it after seeing all of this evidence because there's not much to respond to other than Donald Trump's self-serving statements that, 'Oh, it was fake news.'"

He then explained just how poorly Trump would fare if he tried to defend himself at his trial.

READ MORE: 'Liz Cheney took a flamethrower' to Trump's election lies: CNN legal analyst

"There is a reason why Donald Trump has always avoided being cross-examined under oath as much as possible, why he didn't do it in the Mueller investigation," Conway said. "He's got nothing to say and if he ever tried to testify in his own defense at a trial he would get creamed. And he's not courageous enough to do it so they're not going to really have much of a response."

Watch the video below or at this link.