Jan. 6 committee already showed enough evidence to charge Trump with crimes: George Conway
MSNBC

George Conway said the first public hearing by the House Select Committee shows there's already enough evidence to prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the panel's ranking Republican, laid out evidence that Trump had a seven-part plan to overturn his election loss that culminated in the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters, and Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the Department of Justice should have enough to charge the former president.

"This was a masterful prosecutorial presentation by Rep. Cheney," Conway said. "It was brilliantly done. What it did was it tied together all the various strands of what Donald Trump caused and what he did and his criminal intent. His intent, criminal intent established by people who worked for him, people who were loyal to him, such as Bill Barr, [Jason] Miller, Ivanka and people who worked for the vice president. It was compelling, it was chilling. The videos were chilling, and it was -- I think it is going to be historic."

"I think we often forget, though, it's not just that the audience out there, people who turn on Fox News, turn it off, don't read the newspaper and don't actually expose themselves to things they disagree with, there's an audience at 9th and Pennsylvania that wants to know, or ought to want to know, is this a triable criminal case?" Conway added, referring to the location of the Department of Justice. "I'm hoping that audience was watching closely. I think if they watched what happened last night, if the hearings are continually as high quality as what we saw last night, they're going to conclude, yeah, this is a triable case."

Watch the video below or at this link.

