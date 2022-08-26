Trump's lawyers haven't made 'even a semblance of a defense': George Conway
Attorney George Conway on Friday mocked former President Donald Trump's lawyers for completely failing to come up with a plausible explanation for his decision to stash top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

During an appearance on CNN, Conway was asked by host Kaitlan Collins about how he expected Trump's lawyers to react to the redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit that is due to be released by noon on Friday.

"Well, I think the Trump people are going to spin it however they're going to spin it," he said. "And it's probably going to be in a misleading and untruthful way."

That said, Conway didn't expect any spin of the former president's actions to work in a court of law.

"The problem that they have is they don't have even a semblance of a defense here," he said. "It's been almost three weeks here since the search warrant was executed and they haven't articulated a single reason why he... should have been allowed to take these documents, why he had them, and what legal justification he possibly could have had to have them, and what legal justification he possibly could have had to have retained the documents after they were repeatedly requested. So I don't really think anything that they say is going to fly."

