Washington Post reporter explains what 'bread crumbs' she's looking for in redacted Mar-A-Lago affidavit
A judge has ordered the release of a redacted affidavit supporting the FBI search of Donald Trump's home, and a reporter who has helped advance the story explained what she is hoping to see.

The Department of Justice submitted redactions they believe are necessary to protect witnesses and preserve their investigation of the former president's handling of top-secret documents, and Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" what she is realistically expecting the affidavit might reveal.

"This has been going on longer than most of us realize," Alemany said. "We keep uncovering new information that extends the timeline further. Lawyers for the former president knew two weeks before he left office that there were two dozen boxes in the residence that needed to be sent to the Archives, that the Archives then in May of 2021 had started to try to track down, so this is something that has been on the radar for Trump's advisers since, again, he transitioned out of the White House."

"But I think what I'll be looking for today, and what we may or may not receive from the redacted affidavit, is just any more on the efforts that the FBI took to get these documents back," Alemany continued. "Any indication of further communications with [Trump attorney] Evan Corcoran or members of the former president's legal team that helps bolster their obstruction case and argument, which is why they, one of the reasons why they executed the search warrant to begin with. Also, anything I think shows when they might have had any interviews or conversations that prompted the execution of this search warrant. We had actually reported that the FBI was still conducting interviews and had some lined up in these recent coming weeks that they ended up cancelling because they needed to get in there and urgently seize these boxes from Mar-A-Lago. As we know it so far, they have not rescheduled the interviews they previously had."

"I'll be following all the bread crumbs," she added. "Unfortunately, I think the thing we all want to see we are not going to see, which is what exactly they took. Maybe if there's any more information that is given on what they could have been looking for, like vague, descriptors of the information, I'll also be looking closely for that."

