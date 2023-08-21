George Conway has some bad news for Donald Trump
MSNBC

George Conway offered some free legal advice to Donald Trump, but he's probably not going to like what he hears.

The conservative attorney, whose wife led Trump's first presidential campaign and served as a White House adviser throughout most of his term, warned the ex-president that he would not likely win his arguments that he should be immune from prosecution or lawsuits -- and Conway justified his expertise.

"Sorry about the four criminal indictments, and about the civil rape case you lost to my friend E. Jean Carroll," Conway posted on his Truth Social account, tagging the former president.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"I know you’re still real mad at me for finding E. Jean the lawyer she hired to sue you, and about my telling everyone you’re a narcissistic psychopath and stuff," Conway added. "But I can help you on this presidential immunity thing, ‘cause it happens that I know a little about it. You can actually save some of the money you scammed off your supporters and have been using to pay your legal bills."

Conway reminded the former president that he had written the U.S. Supreme Court brief in 1997 that won Paula Jones the right to sue then-president Bill Clinton, and which the court repeatedly cited four years ago when it ruled that Trump had to comply with grand jury subpoenas issued by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

"I know you're really busy with all the criminal cases and had to skip the debate and don't like to read much, so I'll cut to the TL;DR here," Conway said, using the online abbreviation for "too long, didn't read." "Which is that, apart from the fact that you're no longer president – I know you hate to hear it, but you did lose to Sleepy Joe [Biden] and you know it! – you're gonna lose a presidential immunity argument in Georgia for the same reason Clinton lost to Jones and you lost to the Manhattan DA, which also happens to be the same reason why you weren't (and still aren't!) immune from being sued for raping and defaming E. Jean."

"You see, when you did all the bad things you did, you weren't acting within what the Supreme Court calls 'the outer perimeter' of your official duties and responsibilities as president," Conway wrote. "(I know 'perimeter' is a big word for you; think of it as acting like a property line in real estate. Or maybe Vanky can explain it for you?) Turns out that (like the Supreme Court told you!) presidents aren't above the law!"

"And not only were you not acting within the Outer Perimeter of Your Official Responsibilities, you were doing the OPPOSITE of what those Very Important Responsibilities required," Conway continued, using some of Trump's characteristic rhetorical flourishes. "PRESIDENTS ARE SUPPOSED TO STOP COUPS, NOT LEAD THEM!!!!"

"Anyway, hope this little explainer helps," he added. "(I used those Initial Caps and ALL CAPS and exclamation points just for YOU!!) P.S. Have fun at the Fulton County Jail this week. Hope you've been staying off the hamberders for the big mug shot and weigh-in!!"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Neil Gorsuch is preparing his revenge

SmartNews